Buff State readies for new school year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a few weeks, SUNY Buffalo State College will be welcoming students back on campus. According to Timothy Gordon, VP of Student Affairs, the name of the game is being adaptable.

"Telling our community to watch the communications channels that we have, to make sure they have up to date information and we just prepare scenarios where we can be flexible if we need to," Gordon said.

Gordon says vaccinated students will not be required to wear masks. There is a suggestion for vaccinated students to wear a mask in a crown of more than 200 people. As of now, the school says 1,700 students will be living on campus this fall.

"Students living in resident halls are required to be vaccinated," Gordon said.

Currently, COVID-19 vaccines are not mandatory at SUNY schools. However, SUNY did say that would change once the vaccines receive FDA approval.

"The vaccine being approved for general use would then move it to a requirement for all students attending in person classes," Gordon said, "but SUNY will approve that after the FDA approves the vaccine for general use."

SUNY did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this story. Buffalo State has said that, if vaccines are required, they would help students either get the vaccine or transition them to remote learning as a result.

Classes at Buffalo State begin on August 30th, like many SUNY schools. The University at Buffalo is expected to announce their 2021 school year plans next week.