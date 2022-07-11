Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance in Buffalo Friday, East Aurora Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make an appearance in Buffalo on Friday and in East Aurora on Sunday.

According to the Budweiser Clydesdales Facebook page, they will be on Hertel Avenue at 5 p.m. Friday.

"The Budweiser Clydesdales will start parade Hertel Ave & Shoshone, down Hertel Ave. to Saranac, left on Saranac to Colvin right to Hertel Ave. Hertel back to Shoshone," the event page says.

The Facebook page also says they will be on Grey Street in East Aurora at noon on Sunday.

"The Budweiser Clydesdales will parade beginning on Grey St.," the event page says.

You can find more information here.