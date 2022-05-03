BryLin to close Behavioral Health Center in Williamsville which includes outpatient programs

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — BryLin Behavioral Health System announced it is closing its Behavioral Health Center in Williamsville which includes outpatient mental health programs and an outpatient addiction clinic.

According to BryLin, the location will close "once all care recipients have been linked with other community resources." 35 employees will also be impacted and BryLin said it is working to find those employees other jobs within the health system or with other organizations.

“We had to make this very difficult decision because we simply cannot keep up, on an outpatient basis, with the funding that other local nonprofit outpatient clinics receive because of our for-profit status.” - President and CEO Pleskow

BryLin said it will now concentrate its efforts on its inpatient mental health treatment programs at BryLin Hospital on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.