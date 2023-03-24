Bruce Springsteen sells out at the KeyBank Center despite ticket prices on the rise

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bruce Springsteen sold out his show at the KeyBank Center Thursday night with tickets that went from $86 to well over $400 a pop.

According to data "Pollstar" collected at the end of last year, tickets prices for big shows like Springsteen have skyrocketed in the last several years. In 2015, concert goers in the U.S. were paying an average of $78. By 2019, those prices topped $90 and during the pandemic they jumped about 18% to $108 a ticket on average.

So it all comes down to the question of what are you willing to pay.

"Four or five hundred dollars is kind of steep," said concert goer, Roger Pillitteri. "These we were willing to pay for. I had to talk the wife into it."

Nick Giammusso, VIPTIX CEO & President said inflation creates a ripple effect on things like musical equipment and travel costs for the artist. Data shows touring today is at least 30 to 40% higher than it was pre-pandemic.

"We live in a capitalist society" said Giammusso. "So, they're the ones that are up on the stage and sweating and putting the work in."

Many fans are now left to navigate surge ticket pricing since top artists like Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce and Taylor Swift are offering fewer tour dates.

"It's smart for them I mean they're not killing themselves on the road and they're strategically doing weekends which are the most popular obviously," said Giammusso.

"We're starting to notice it because the prices are high," said Giammusso. "I mean the artists have figured out a way and the box office has figured out a way, ticket master to incorporate dynamic, pricing based on what the demand is because that's what dynamic pricing is. If the demand is there prices go up if the demands not there prices come down to a pint where people start buying."

However, Springsteen fan Neal Doran says not all hope is lost, that is if you can find a way to beat the price.

"I got a great deal," said Doran. "Through my Buffalo Bills tickets I was able to buy my tickets a day in advance."

Doran, who attended the concert with his wife and two daughters said if he didn't get such great perks as a season ticket holder, a few family members would've been left behind.

"I would have only brought two for me and my wife versus buying four," said Doran. "I'll say it, I got four tickets at 95 bucks each that could have sold the next hour for $600."

If deals are hard to come by, Giammusso says to try a little patience.

"You're going to get better seats and you're going to get better prices," said Giammusso. "And you have the box office to look at and you've got the secondary market and that's always been dynamic."

Either way Giammusso said you might just have to get used to this spike because he doesn't see the demand going down any time soon.

"For the rabid Springsteen fans like we are, some of us, we're willing to pay it," said Pillitteri.