Brooklyn man sentenced to three years probation, hacked into online accounts of Wegmans customers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Monday that a Brooklyn man pleaded guilty to fraud and related activity in connection with computers.

The defendant, 24-year-old Maurice Sheftall, was sentenced to serve three years of probation and pay restitution totaling over $40,000.

In January 2021, Sheftall obtained customer credentials, including the logins and passwords of over 50 individuals who had accounts on Wegmans.com.

He logged into the accounts and changed the passwords and e-mail account information, which locked each customer out of their accounts.

Sheftall used the customer's saved credit card information, and without their knowledge, ordered groceries to be delivered to himself and his associates.

Between Jan. 22 and July 25, 2021, the defendant intentionally defrauded Wegmans and 50 customers out of $9,297.05.

The actual losses totaled $41,441, which included the reimbursement to customers, the purchase of credit monitoring for affected customers, and the purchase of dark web monitoring to determine where and how Sheftall obtained the customer account information.