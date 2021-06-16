Bronx Bombers battle Blue Jays in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While some in the city off Buffalo root root root for their temporary home team in the Toronto Blue Jays. Plenty of Western New Yorkers cheer for the New York Yankees. So, when the Yankees showed up on June 15th on the Blue Jays schedule, thousands put on their pin stripes and packed Sahlen Field.

Over 7,000 fans attended the Tuesday night game.

The generational love for a baseball team was on display with Paul Catalano. The nearly 100-year-old World War II veteran is a Yankee fan. At Tuesday's game he watched with his family, including his grandson.

“I never would have dreamed that I would have been able to come here and see the Yankees,” said Catalano.

The Yankees are in town for two more games. Tickets are going for more than $100 on the secondary market.

