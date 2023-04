WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A group of West Seneca police officers came to the rescue Thursday morning when a street sweeper broke down.

The sweeper stalled on Harlem at Seneca Street. The midnight shift officers then worked together to push the vehicle through the intersection.

The West Seneca Police Department posted the video to its Facebook page, saying the officers "obviously have rehearsed this perfectly in sync choreographed push."