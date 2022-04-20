Brocton man arrested after catalytic converter cut from car in driveway

STOCTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Brocton man has been charged with auto stripping and other crimes after he allegedly cut the catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home in Stocton.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, Timothy M. Schrader, 35, was trespassing at a home on Route 380 on April 14th when he cut the catalytic converter from a car and stole copper tubing from the home.

Catalytic converter theft has become a growing problem in Western New York and across the country.

Police obtained a warrant for Schrader's arrest and he was taken into custody, arraigned and then later released.

Schrader is now facing auto stripping, 2 counts of criminal mischief, 2 counts of larceny and trespassing charges.

