Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Brocton man arrested after catalytic converter cut from car in driveway

Catalytic Converter Thefts
Steve Helber/AP
Used catalytic converter that was removed from cars at a salvage yard are piled up in a carton Friday Dec. 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Thefts of the emission control devices have jumped over the last two years as prices for the precious metals they contain have skyrocketed. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Catalytic Converter Thefts
Posted at 2:34 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 14:34:00-04

STOCTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Brocton man has been charged with auto stripping and other crimes after he allegedly cut the catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home in Stocton.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, Timothy M. Schrader, 35, was trespassing at a home on Route 380 on April 14th when he cut the catalytic converter from a car and stole copper tubing from the home.

Catalytic converter theft has become a growing problem in Western New York and across the country.

Police obtained a warrant for Schrader's arrest and he was taken into custody, arraigned and then later released.

Schrader is now facing auto stripping, 2 counts of criminal mischief, 2 counts of larceny and trespassing charges.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine