'Brings back all those memories': Retired NYS Trooper reflects on Flight 3407 crash in wake of DC crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In 2009, Steven Nigrelli was a captain with the New York State Police and was a first responder to the crash of Flight 3407 in Clarence Center.

On Wednesday, he happened to be flying home to Buffalo from Ronald Reagan International Airport.

He awoke to the news Thursday morning about the mid-air collision of a passenger plane and a military helicopter right by that airport.

“As soon as I heard the news, there was a flood of text messages from family members of 3407 that I got to be friends with and pastors who worked with us over grief," Nigrelli told me. "All that comes back even though it's been so long. One incident like this, one tragedy, brings back all those memories from that night. And it's weird. Actually, I could smell for the first time almost like the fuel and the fire that was going on in Clarence that night.”

To this day, Nigrelli keeps a special memento from the families to remind him of the tragedy.

“They gave me and other first responders a little note of their gratitude, I keep it with me," said Nigrelli as he pulled the folded piece of paper from his wallet. "I had it yesterday. I have it every day."

Me: "What does that mean to you?"

Nigrelli: "Never forget the families.”