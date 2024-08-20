‘Bring inflation down,’ ‘Add more jobs’: Pennsylvania voters voice opinions on November Election

BRADFORD, P.A. (WKBW) — November’s presidential election is just under three months away. With Pennsylvania being a tightly contested race, what do the voters in McKean and Potter County think should be done to improve the country?

7 News reporter Derek Heid made the trip down to Pennsylvania to ask the voters “What issues are top of mind for them once they visit their polls?” and “What do you make of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris?”

WKBW

“[I’m concerned about] these people that are coming across the border,” Richard Sposato from Bradford said. “Things were a lot better under Trump. I mean, the economy was going, people had work, people had money.”

WKBW

“It’s interesting, because the Potter County Democrats had seven forums this Spring and early Summer, and the biggest thing that came out, above all else, was the concern about our democracy.” Potter County Democratic Party Chair Linda Klingaman said.

“President Biden has really done a lot. I know that not everybody agrees with me, but if you look at his record, he has accomplished a lot, and [Harris] has been part of it. I ‘m not saying we [democrats] will win majority [in Potter County], but we will make a dent in it.”

WKBW

“Come on, we have to being the inflation down. We have to get it moving,” Bernie Bible from McDonald said. “I don’t like Trump 100%, but I love the way he runs the country.”

WKBW

“Very small margins in the grocery business, we’re striving for like 8% margins,” Owner of the Grocery Stretcher in Bradford Sarah Hayden said. “Every little squeeze, it hurts. Anything that could be done to help widen that a bit for us, so that we can hold our prices competitively for our customers would be much appreciated.”

WKBW

“My most important issue is the abortion issue, and the pro-life cause,” Don from Bradford said. “If you start saying we can play around with who is a person and who isn’t, we can get into ‘What about the guy with a low IQ?’ ... Then, you could start saying everybody is disposable.”

WKBW

“[I’d like to see] more jobs in the area and definitely, more housing available,” Edythe Smith from Bradford said. “Well, I’ve never liked Trump since I knew about him in the 1980s, and I think Harris has a good head on her shoulders, at least that’s my opinion.”

WKBW

“Our border is not secure. I would like to see better border policies,” Pamela Raydo from Smethport said. “I want Trump, I don’t want Harris… when he was in office, I think he did better for our country, the economy seemed to be growing.”