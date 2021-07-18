Brighton and Sheridan Park Golf Courses closed Sunday due to Saturday's rain

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Brighton and Sheridan Park Golf Courses will be closed Sunday due to the water that remains on the courses from Saturday's rain event.
Joe Emminger, Town of Tonawanda Supervisor, made the announcement on Twitter Sunday morning. Emminger said a dry day today along with receding water levels should help with allowing to reopen Monday.
