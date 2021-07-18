Watch
Brighton and Sheridan Park Golf Courses closed Sunday due to Saturday's rain

Joe Emminger, Town of Tonawanda Supervisor
Posted at 9:53 AM, Jul 18, 2021
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Brighton and Sheridan Park Golf Courses will be closed Sunday due to the water that remains on the courses from Saturday's rain event.

Joe Emminger, Town of Tonawanda Supervisor, made the announcement on Twitter Sunday morning. Emminger said a dry day today along with receding water levels should help with allowing to reopen Monday.

