Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bright Eyes to perform at Artpark July 27

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Artpark
Posted at 1:35 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 13:35:22-04

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Artpark announced Bright Eyes will take to the amphitheater stage on July 27 at 6:00 p.m. as part of the Coors Light Concerts Series.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 12:00 p.m. and will be general admission (standing room only) for $40.50. Artpark says the prices includes a facility fee, additional fees apply for online orders. Ticket prices will increase by $5 the day of the show.

You'll be able to purchase tickets online here. The Artpark box office is still closed for in-person purchases.

You can find Artpark's updated health and safety protocols on their website here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong