Bright Eyes to perform at Artpark July 27

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Artpark announced Bright Eyes will take to the amphitheater stage on July 27 at 6:00 p.m. as part of the Coors Light Concerts Series.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 12:00 p.m. and will be general admission (standing room only) for $40.50. Artpark says the prices includes a facility fee, additional fees apply for online orders. Ticket prices will increase by $5 the day of the show.

You'll be able to purchase tickets online here. The Artpark box office is still closed for in-person purchases.

You can find Artpark's updated health and safety protocols on their website here.