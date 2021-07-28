Bridge in West Seneca to be named after Trooper Joseph Gallagher

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that he signed legislation naming a bridge after Trooper Joseph Gallagher, a New York State Police trooper from West Seneca, who died after he was hit by a car while on duty.

The bridge is near Exit 54 on the Thruway and crosses over to New York State Route 16 in West Seneca.

Gallagher was working for Troop L on Long Island.

In December 2017, Gallagher was helping a motorist on the Long Island Expressway when he was hit by another driver.

Gallagher ultimately died in March 2021 after initially surviving from his injuries.

"Trooper Gallagher dedicated his life to keeping his fellow New Yorkers safe and was actively assisting a disabled motorist when he was gravely injured by a distracted driver," Governor Cuomo said. "His passing early this spring is yet another reminder of the selfless actions our state police and other first responders perform daily. We pay homage to Trooper Gallagher's life and ultimate sacrifice by designating this bridge in his honor."

Senator Patrick M. Gallivan said, "Trooper Gallagher grew up in South Buffalo and West Seneca and dedicated his life to helping others. He served our nation as a helicopter pilot with the Coast Guard before becoming a proud member of the State Police. Naming this bridge in his honor is one way to acknowledge his sacrifice and it will stand as a reminder to the community of his hard work and dedication."

Assembly Member Pat Burke said, "Naming a portion of the New York State Thruway after State Trooper Joseph Gallagher is the least we can do to honor the life of a fallen hero. Trooper Gallagher was working to bring the driver of a disabled vehicle to safety when he was struck by a distracted motorist in 2017. Sadly, he succumbed to those injuries this past March 2021. He was 38-years-old, a Buffalo native and Bishop Timon graduate. My condolences go out to Trooper Gallagher's wife, two children, his parents, and the extended Gallagher family in South Buffalo."