Brick thrown multiple times through window of FBI Buffalo field office

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A brick was thrown multiple times through the lobby window of the FBI Buffalo field office early Wednesday afternoon.
A statement from Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Stansbury was released shortly after the incident:
"Around 12:45 p.m. today, an individual walked up to the FBI Buffalo Field Office and threw a brick multiple times at the lobby window, shattering it. Interior screens prevented the individual from gaining entry to the building. No one was hurt. The individual was immediately detained by FBI security guards without further incident. Buffalo Police and Federal Protective Service officers also responded to the scene. We thank our law enforcement partners for their assistance. FBI Buffalo has opened an investigation and is working with the U.S. Attorney's Office regarding potential federal charges. As always, if members of the public observe threatening or suspicious activity, we encourage them to report it to tips.fbi.gov or their local field office."
