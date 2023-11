CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following a mandatory recount of ballots, Democrat Brian Nowak has won the race for Town of Cheektowaga Supervisor.

Nowak was up against Republican Michael Jasinski.

The Erie County Board of Elections said the results were:



Brian M. Nowak – 9,045

Michael C. Jasinski – 8,992

The recount was prompted by the closeness of the race — Nowak led Jasinski by just 57 votes after all ballots were counted.