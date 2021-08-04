Brian Gould appointed as Cheektowaga Chief of Police following Michael Sliwinski's death

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Cheektowaga Assistant Chief of Police Brian Gould was appointed as Chief of Police for Cheektowaga following the death of Michael Sliwinski.

Sliwinski died suddenly in July after serving in the Cheektowaga Police Department since 1991.

Gould ran for the Democratic nomination for Erie County Sheriff, losing in the primary to Kim Beaty.

Gould has served within the Cheektowaga Police Department since 1997, and has been serving as Assistant Police Chief for the last 18 months.