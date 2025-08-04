Breast Health Center opens at ECMC in Buffalo's Delevan-Grider neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Breast Health Center at ECMC officially opened its doors in Buffalo's Delevan-Grider neighborhood on Monday.

The new state-of-the-art resource marks the first brick-and-mortar mammography suite in the area, which is considered a "highest-need" zone.

"It was crying out for this center to be developed," President and CEO of Independent Health Michael Cropp said.

The partnership between ECMC and Independent Health brings critical mammography and breast health services directly into the community.

"Women in this community, around ECMC, have not had the same access to these services that women elsewhere throughout the community have had," Cropp said.

Cropp said that one of the biggest disparities was in screening rates.

"More than 80% of them get screened," he said. "In this community, it was less than 60%."

The Breast Health Center provides end-to-end care, from early detection imaging to surgical and oncological treatment, all under one roof.

"We can ensure that the women in this neighborhood have access to the best imaging, and then the best surgical and oncological treatment if they should need it," ECMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Samuel Cloud said. "

The facility is now open, and leaders and health professionals hope it will lead to more screenings, earlier detection and better outcomes for women on Buffalo's East Side.