Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Break’n Eggs Creperie closing Williamsville location; Amherst location to remain open

break n eggs.png
Break’n Eggs Creperie
break n eggs.png
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Break’n Eggs Creperie announced it has lost its lease and will close its location at 5235 Main Street in Williamsville on September 23.

According to the announcement, its location at 1280 Sweet Home Road in Amherst will remain open.

"Please come dine with us at Sweethome it is just 7 minutes away and our Main Street Staff will be there! We are truly thankful for your support in this difficult time," a statement on its website says.

According to a report from Buffalo Business First, Break’n Eggs will move 10 employees over to the Sweet Home location and there are plans to expand hours of operation, with dinner service Wednesday through Friday nights.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!