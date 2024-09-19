Break’n Eggs Creperie closing Williamsville location; Amherst location to remain open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Break’n Eggs Creperie announced it has lost its lease and will close its location at 5235 Main Street in Williamsville on September 23.

According to the announcement, its location at 1280 Sweet Home Road in Amherst will remain open.

"Please come dine with us at Sweethome it is just 7 minutes away and our Main Street Staff will be there! We are truly thankful for your support in this difficult time," a statement on its website says.

According to a report from Buffalo Business First, Break’n Eggs will move 10 employees over to the Sweet Home location and there are plans to expand hours of operation, with dinner service Wednesday through Friday nights.