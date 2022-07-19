Breaking ground for a new $110 Million park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a project that will change the face of Buffalo.

“It’s government, it’s city, it’s state, it’s community, it’s philanthropy. It’s individuals coming together to make this happen,” Mary Wilson said.

Wilson is a philanthropist and the widow of Bills Founder and Owner, Ralph C. Wilson Jr.

Now, there's a $110 Million park being named after him, and it's already being touted as one that will be 'world class'

“He would be so inspired by the number of people coming together to make this happen,” Wilson said

Dozens of people got together four years ago to plan what this park would look like. Here's some of what they're planning on including in the park.

Rehabilitation of the inlets and shorelines

New pedestrian bridge that will connect the lower west side neighborhood to the park and waterfront

Baseball and softball fields provided by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Player's Association

'The Great Lawn', which will serve as a common area during summer and fall, and then sledding area once winter starts

“To see this vision becoming a reality, it’s really an inspiration,” State Senator, Tim Kennedy said.

The potential for this park is off the charts. So much so, that Kennedy believes it could be a premier destination in the world.

“This is going to be the signatory park in our entire nation and I believe in North America that will rival any park in the world, and it’s going to be right here in the great city of Buffalo,” Kennedy

The search for an executive director to oversee the project began last month. They said they’ll take their time until they can find the perfect fit for the job.

Renderings of the new park are below. It's slated to finish in 2025.

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation