Breaking: Buffalo Police investigating triple shooting in Lovejoy neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in the city's Lovejoy neighborhood.

The initial call came in just after 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

At that point, crews found three victims in a home on Ashley Street.

Police took over investigating the scene around 5:30 a.m., taping off the scene.

The department tells 7 Eyewitness News the victims' injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipline at (716) 847-2255.

This is a developing situation and we will bring you more updates as they become available.