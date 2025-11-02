Break a leg! Shakespeare in Delaware Park to hold auditions for 2026 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's beloved summer theater tradition, Shakespeare in Delaware Park, announced auditions for its 51st season.

The 2026 lineup includes Pericles, Prince of Tyre (June 18–July 12), The Taming of the Shrew (July 23–August 16) and a Touring TBD Production (June 15–August 17).

Auditions are happening on Saturday, November 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third floor of 625 Delaware Avenue, 14202. These are open call auditions by appointment only. Starting Monday, November 3, interested actors should schedule an audition appointment at (716) 856-4533.

Actors will need to memorize one Shakespearean monologue. Interested actors should also bring a headshot and a resume to their audition.

Callbacks for The Taming of the Shrew are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, November 23, and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, November 24, for Pericles, Prince of Tyre.

You can find more information at www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org or (716) 856-4533.