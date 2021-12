CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — BRAVO! Italian Kitchen is set to reopen at Walden Galleria Friday.

Located in the shopping center's Restaurant Row next to the Cheesecake Factory, Walden Galleria officials said BRAVO! will continue to serve its classic entrées.

The restaurant will be open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

