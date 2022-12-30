Brant man facing sexual abuse charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced a Brant man was arrested on December 15 and faces multiple charges.

Police said 23-year-old Vitus D. Bourkney was arrested for third-degree sexual abuse, criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation, and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, on September 28 troopers responded to the report of possible sex abuse in the Town of Brant. Bourkney allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a 16-year-old victim.

He was arraigned in Town of Brant Court.