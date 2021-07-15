Brant man accused of fatally shooting Angola woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Brant man is accused of fatally shooting an Angola woman, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The DA says 38-year-old Keith Renaldo, Jr. was arraigned Wednesday on one count of murder in the second degree.

Renaldo allegedly fatally shot 45-year-old Gina Baca of Angola on June 26, 2021. Baca was previously reported missing by New York State police, she was found dead in a wooded area off of Route 438 in the Town of Brant by police on July 1.

Members of the DA’s office say this was the most gruesome murder as far as wounds to the head they have ever seen @wkbw — Hannah Buehler (@HannahBuehler) July 15, 2021

Renaldo is scheduled to be back in court July 21 for a felony hearing, he was remanded pending bail being set by a superior court judge.