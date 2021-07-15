Watch
Brant man accused of fatally shooting Angola woman

Posted at 10:57 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 11:52:22-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Brant man is accused of fatally shooting an Angola woman, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The DA says 38-year-old Keith Renaldo, Jr. was arraigned Wednesday on one count of murder in the second degree.

Renaldo allegedly fatally shot 45-year-old Gina Baca of Angola on June 26, 2021. Baca was previously reported missing by New York State police, she was found dead in a wooded area off of Route 438 in the Town of Brant by police on July 1.

Renaldo is scheduled to be back in court July 21 for a felony hearing, he was remanded pending bail being set by a superior court judge.

