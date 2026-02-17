Bradford Regional Medical Center plans to close inpatient, emergency and long-term care services

BRADFORD, P.A. (WKBW) — Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) has announced plans to close inpatient, emergency and long-term care services by mid-2026.

Kaleida Health said the BRMC submitted a closure notice to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and is waiting for approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

According to a release, the region's declining population and "severely reduced patient census" have combined to create financial losses of about $10 million each year since 2021.

Upon the closure of inpatient, emergency and long-term care services, the facility will transition to an ambulatory/outpatient care model, with a focus on primary care and specialty clinics.

Kaleida said that last year, it launched a $200 million strategic plan, and under that plan, facilities whose services are not utilized as they once were are evaluated as part of the system's needs and sustainability.

“Federal funding cuts and long-standing financial pressures across the healthcare industry have accelerated the challenges we face and the decisions we are considering or have already made. This $200 million plan gives us the opportunity to evaluate and reimagine how and where we provide the care and services our communities need most while doing so in the most efficient and effective way. Like other healthcare organizations, we must adapt and find innovative ways to move forward and continue delivering exceptional care.” - Don Boyd, president and CEO of Kaleida Health

Pending approval, BRMC will continue operating primary care offices and the following specialty outpatient clinics:



Cardiology

Medical oncology

Pediatrics

General surgery and wound care

Orthopedics and sports medicine

Occupational health

Women's health

Urology

A lab draw station

According to the BRMC, Kaleida Health will work with patients, residents and affected employees to relocate them to different positions or care.