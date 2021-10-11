Brace for problems at the grocery store for the holidays

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — You might not be able to find a lot of your favorite groceries ahead of the holidays.

Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that that they will have limited quantities of a number of their products.

Some grocers say labor, commodity and transportation constraints are blocking supply chains.

Packaging issues also continue to be a problem.

For example, some seasonings are in tight supply due to challenges getting glass bottles.

Some companies such as Costco and Sam's Club have recently re-instated purchase limits for customers on some products.

It's unclear when stores shelves will be back to pre-pandemic levels.