Brace for problems at the grocery store for the holidays

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — You might not be able to find a lot of your favorite groceries ahead of the holidays.
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that that they will have limited quantities of a number of their products.
Some grocers say labor, commodity and transportation constraints are blocking supply chains.
Packaging issues also continue to be a problem.
For example, some seasonings are in tight supply due to challenges getting glass bottles.
Some companies such as Costco and Sam's Club have recently re-instated purchase limits for customers on some products.
It's unclear when stores shelves will be back to pre-pandemic levels.