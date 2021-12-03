BPS to receive 10,000 COVID vaccines from NYS, finds new testing partner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The State of New York agreed to provide Buffalo Public Schools 10,000 vaccines for the district to distribute to students and their families.

Earlier in the week, Buffalo Superintendent Kriner Cash called for the state to deliver 50,000 doses.

“But ten is absolutely phenomenal and we appreciate the governor so, so much for listening and for including these large complex urban school systems,” said Cash after speaking with parents at an open house on Thursday at East Community High School..

The district will open 30 vaccine clinics at community schools. So far, the district has administered just over 2,700 vaccines at the nine Saturday community school academies.

“It has to come from schools. It has to come where the families trust, where the kids know people, and when we do that outreach, now, they'll say OK, we trust the schools about this because there's a lot of hesitancy,” said Cash.

Cash also saying if COVID-19 numbers get worse, thanks to federal funding, the district would have enough laptops for each student if the district were to return to full remote learning.

The district also announced a new COVID-19 testing partner, after their previous provider stopped testing for BPS on Monday.

Buffalo Homecare, Inc will now provide PCR testing for the district. The plan is to start testing again sometime next week

