BPS to host Fall Fest for pre-kindergarten students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools will host its 2022 Fall Fest at the Buffalo Zoo for all pre-kindergarten students from the district and community-based organizations.

The event is inviting all pre-k students and their families to the fest. It is free of charge and includes parking admission, a carousel, train rides, exploration of all zoo exhibits, and animal ambassadors.

Vendors will be available throughout the zoo to provide information on pre-k programming expectations, district initiatives, and health and wellness activities.

The fall festival will be held Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Buffalo Zoo, 300 Parkside Avenue.