BPS parent groups hold emergency town hall meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — School is back to in-person learning for the Buffalo Public Schools, but some say it's not all smooth sailing. On Saturday, parent groups hosted what they call an "emergency town hall meeting," at the Frank Merriweather Library.

Transportation for students to and from school was a major concern. The groups who called the meeting want aides on every bus and a remote learning option for anyone to opt into.

"If we had been doing that all along, like we have been requesting for years, then I think a lot of the questions that we are currently facing would not have felt so overwhelming," said Wendy Mistretta, a parent and president of District Parent Coordinating Council.

The district responded to the parent group's concerns. A district spokesperson writing:

"Ultimately, additional significant improvement will not be realized until more drivers are on boarded by First Student, which we are cautiously optimistic will happen by the end of this month."

She went onto write that remote learning will only happen under three circumstances: medical exemptions, quarantine or disciplinary reasons.

Some Buffalo Board of Education members were invited to the parent group's town hall meeting, but not all, including Larry Scott.

Scott says the district is working to fix driver shortages and long bus times.

"Because this right now, is our number one concern with making sure our kids can get to school, all of our kids can get to school on time, every day, and get home at a timely hour as well," said Scott.