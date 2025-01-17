BPS: District has used allotted snow days; students and staff should be prepared for remote learning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools announced the district has used its three allotted snow days for the year. As a result, students and staff must be prepared for remote learning in the case of future school closures.

The district said if there is a remote day of learning, all students and staff will be instructed to stay home and remote instruction online would start at the beginning of the school day. Students and families are expected to connect remotely with their teachers using their school-issued or personal devices through platforms such as Schoology, Clever, and Teams. For PreK – 2 students, teachers will send home printed work to be kept for future use.