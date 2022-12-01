BPS: Buffalo Teachers Federation asks teachers for a vote of no confidence in the superintendent & board

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams says several teachers let her know the Buffalo Teachers Federation sent out a survey, asking teachers for a vote of no confidence in her and the school board.

"To take a vote of no confidence after 19 weeks, four months, on a job, to me feels a little bit immature, a little impatient. I have to say, that I'm very disappointed that this is the strategy that has been implemented," Dr. Williams said.

The district and teachers union have been negotiating a new contract, but the district's general counsel said there's not much negotiating getting done at meetings. He said the union is refusing to discuss bell time adjustments to resolve transportation issues, hiring coaches for sports, and health insurance

"Before I get two minutes in, he announces he's done. It devolves from there, to the point there's no conversation," Nate Kuzma, general counsel for Buffalo Public Schools said.

BPS said it's increased its offer to the union twice, which includes a 20% increase in teacher pay over the course of the contract, an 8% increase in the first year, and close to a $6,000 bonus for every teacher.

The district said its current proposal has a price tag of $215 million. The union's proposal would cost the district $2 billion.

"Their proposal, if we were to agree to it, would be the most irresponsible thing that any of us can do as public servants. It would immediately render this district insolvent," Kuzma said.

However, the district said they remain open to negotiations, a no-confidence vote or not.

"We sit at the table and my work still continues. I'm still grinding just the same. It doesn't stop. That's the blue-collar in me. I don't run away, and I don't stop," Dr. Williams said.

7 News called the president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation several times but did not hear back.