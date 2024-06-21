BPS being called out for having students take regents exams in classrooms with no ACs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some students and community members are calling out the Buffalo Public Schools for having students in hot classrooms to take regents exams in the in the midst of this heat wave.

19-year-old Eniece Glenn is a senior at BPS who just took her regents exams this week.

WKBW

She tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she took those exams inside steamy hot classrooms with no ACs.

“I kept dozing off from time to time. It was too hot like when you try to sit there and think and process and you got the heat it just drains you,” she expresses. “ It makes you exhausted and it’s harder to think.”

A spokesperson for Buffalo Public Schools says this in a statement:





“High school students were not in school on Monday due to mandatory NYS regents exams and on Wednesday, July 19, in observance of the holiday. As the regents exam schedule are mandated and set by New York State, high school students were expected to report for their regularly scheduled regents exams, which were only for a few hours on the day of the exams. The district purchased 100 extra cases of bottled water this week to give to students and teachers partaking the regents exams. The district is taking the following actions to help manage this excessive heat during the final days of school: school engineers are inspecting all schools' ventilation systems to guarantee appropriate airflow; they have tested any schools with air conditioning systems to make sure they are operating correctly; they are monitoring room temperatures; and they are providing extra fans to schools. In addition, the district issued multiple announcements across various communication platforms, including daily robocalls to families, caregivers, and students, to keep them informed and prepare for this week.”

“It’s those three hours sitting there still counts,” says Eniece. “It’s extremely hot outside and we have no ACs in the classrooms.”

WKBW





“There should be central air in schools,” says Deonne Wedlington, a freshman at BPS. “It prevents the risk of people passing out or having an asthma attack without being entirely too hot.





Meanwhile, a classroom heat bill is waiting to be signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul.

“And she needs to sign it,” says Eve Shippens, a co-chair of Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization.

This law will require school districts to address heat conditions when classroom temperatures hit 82 degrees and vacate classrooms entirely at 88 degrees.

WKBW

“City kids are suffering because of the heat and failing because of the heat and that’s just not right,” says Shippens. “We need to recognize that climate change is real and we’re going to have hotter and hotter Junes and students and staff shouldn’t be in those classrooms.”

