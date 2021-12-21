Watch
BPS asking students to bring learning technology home over winter break

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Posted at 6:16 AM, Dec 21, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District is making initial preparations in case they need to make a switch to remote learning.

The district is asking all students to bring technology home with them.

District leaders sent home a letter to parents Monday regarding their holiday schedule, and said it wants to be prepared for any potential remote learning plans.

1221 BPS LETTER.jpg
Buffalo Public Schools sent home this letter to parents, asking students to bring home learning technology over winter break.

No decisions have been made yet, but the district's technology center on South Park Avenue will be open next week for anyone in need of technology assistance.

