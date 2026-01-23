Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
BPS announces remote learning for high school students on Monday to score Regents exams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While we haven't seen school closures today, some could be announced for Monday as another round of snow moves through the area.

Earlier this week, several schools closed due to the lake effect snow. Because of that, some Regents exams were rescheduled.

On Friday, Buffalo Public Schools announced high school students will learn remotely on Monday so the district can score those rescheduled exams.

As of right now, all students, Pre-K through eighth grade, should report to school.

