BPS 8th Annual Urban Forum paying tribute to Black History Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public Schools hosted its 8th annual Urban Forum at East Community High School today to amplify the celebration of Black history.

The goal of this forum is to educate people from different cultural, ethnic, and work backgrounds.

“It’s good because we need to keep showing this to the next generation and the next,” says Sadik Sadik, senior at Mckinley High School. “It’s like leaving a blueprint.”

CNN Commentator Bakari Sellers says he walks with pride in being who he is to the world.

“There’s not so many African Americans in news and being a commentator I take my job seriously day by day,” Sellers says. “ You can’t have off days because you represent so many and I try to speak my truth and represent the values and heritage of the community and at the end of the day I just want my parents, wife, and kids to be proud.”

Dr. Fatima Morrell of Buffalo Public Schools says this event is more touching this year because of all the recent hardships the Black community in Buffalo has gone through.

“All that has occurred in our community since May 14th we really wanted to highlight the excellence of Blackness,” Dr. Morrell says. “But also for others to know and understand the African Diaspora has contributed American history, but also to World history.”