BPO lifts mask requirement at Kleinhans Music Hall; proof of vaccination still required

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra announced it has lifted the mask requirement at Kleinhans Music Hall while proof of vaccination is still required.

The following information was sent in an email:

In accordance with the changes in guidelines from Erie County, New York State, and the CDC, masks are no longer required for BPO performances at Kleinhans Music Hall, effective today, March 2, 2022. That said, we strongly encourage all patrons to continue to wear masks at all times while in the venue.



At this time, proof of vaccination is still required to attend events at Kleinhans Music Hall.



All staff, volunteers, and security will continue to be required to wear masks and to be fully vaccinated.



For more information on the BPO's COVID-19 Safety Protocols, please click here.



If you are not feeling well the day of your performance, please stay home and contact the Box Office at (716) 885-5000 to review your ticketing options.

You can find more information on its 2021-2022 concert season here and its safety protocols here.