BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Happening today, you can enjoy some free music from Western New York's favorite orchestra.

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is hosting a free concert tonight at North Park Community School on Parkside Avenue in North Buffalo.

The performance is part of a series of free concerts they're offering this week.

They'll have another performance at the Lewiston Academy Park on Saturday and another at Niawanada Park on Sunday.

Tonight's performance starts at 7:00.