BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Philharmonic is announcing details of a Concert for Unity.

It's going to take place on July 21 at the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion in Buffalo.

This stems from the BPO's Concert for Healing last year, which took place following the mass shooting that killed ten people at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue.

The free concert will also feature various food trucks.