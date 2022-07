BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Western New York is celebrating the nation's birthday with a bang in many places, including ski country.

Thousands of people gathered to watch fireworks Sunday night at the Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville.

It's the climax to the Summer Music Festival Weekend.

Besides the fireworks, people gathered slope side to hear the patriotic sounds of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

The BPO was joined on stage by Strange Magic.