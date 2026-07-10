BPD: Two suspects arrested after shooting on Main Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced that two suspects have been arrested after a shooting on Main Street in Buffalo.

Police said that just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the shooting call on the 2600 block of Main Street and shortly after, two male victims arrived at ECMC in a private vehicle. One victim was shot in the shoulder and the other was shot in both legs. Police said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Around 5:40 p.m., police located a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting and engaged their emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to pull the vehicle over, but it allegedly fled. The fleeing vehicle allegedly struck another vehicle at E Delavan and Bailey Avenues and the two suspects were apprehended. An SR9C Ruger loaded with nine rounds was allegedly recovered. According to police, a 10-year-old boy in the other vehicle was transported to Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo to be treated for a leg injury.

Police said 26-year-old Donte Archibald and 30-year-old Mykell Godfrey-Martin, both of Buffalo, have both been charged identically with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Godfrey-Martin was also allegedly found in possession of suspected cocaine as he was apprehended and was also charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and multiple vehicle and traffic law citations.