BPD: Two men hospitalized after shooting in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say two men are hospitalized following an overnight shooting Thursday.

Investigators say the shooting happened just after midnight on Pembina Street.

According to police, two men were shot and and taken to ECMC.

A 31-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition, and a 29-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition.

The Buffalo Police Department is asking anyone with information on this shooting to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

