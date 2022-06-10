Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD: Two men hospitalized after shooting in South Buffalo

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 10:04 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 22:21:28-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say two men are hospitalized following an overnight shooting Thursday.

Investigators say the shooting happened just after midnight on Pembina Street.

According to police, two men were shot and and taken to ECMC.

A 31-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition, and a 29-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition.

The Buffalo Police Department is asking anyone with information on this shooting to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United