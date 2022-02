BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a teen was stabbed during an altercation in the area of Delaware Avenue and Niagara Square Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to the call around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Delaware Avenue and Niagara Square. A 16-year-old boy was stabbed during an altercation and was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.