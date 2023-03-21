Watch Now
BPD sniper rifle falls off roof during Sunday's St. Patrick's Day parade

Andrew Mavrogeorgis
Posted at 7:13 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 19:13:42-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is currently investigating after the rifle of a BPD sniper fell off the roof of a building during Sunday's St. Patrick's Day parade.

The incident happened at 1:45 Sunday afternoon, at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Allen Street in downtown Buffalo. A nearby officer was able to secure the weapon and remove it from public view.

In the photos below, you can see the officer look down to the ground, where the fallen rifle is spotted near a food cart.

Buffalo Police confirmed the incident saying it did happen, and that Internal Affairs will look into the matter.

