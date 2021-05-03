BPD: Shirtless woman strikes officer with bullhorn near entrance to Delaware Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a Silver Creek woman allegedly struck an officer with a bullhorn near an entrance to Delaware Park Saturday morning.

According to police, a BPD lieutenant was blocking an entrance to Delaware Park with his patrol vehicle around 10 a.m. Saturday when 21-year-old Savannah Karcz tried to drive into the park. Police say Karcz was angry and allegedly started pounding on the police vehicle then lifted her shirt and took it off. Then police say she got in the lieutenant's face and allegedly struck him with a bullhorn.

The lieutenant was taken to ECMC to be treated for a concussion and Karcz was charged with second degree assault and exposure.