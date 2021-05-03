Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD: Shirtless woman strikes officer with bullhorn near entrance to Delaware Park

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Handcuffs
Posted at 3:38 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 15:39:23-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a Silver Creek woman allegedly struck an officer with a bullhorn near an entrance to Delaware Park Saturday morning.

According to police, a BPD lieutenant was blocking an entrance to Delaware Park with his patrol vehicle around 10 a.m. Saturday when 21-year-old Savannah Karcz tried to drive into the park. Police say Karcz was angry and allegedly started pounding on the police vehicle then lifted her shirt and took it off. Then police say she got in the lieutenant's face and allegedly struck him with a bullhorn.

The lieutenant was taken to ECMC to be treated for a concussion and Karcz was charged with second degree assault and exposure.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma