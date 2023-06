BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old teenager.

Samara Rivera was last seen in the area of Ontario Street in Buffalo wearing jean shorts and a light grey sweater with black streaks.

Samara is 5-foot-2-inches, 120-130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Samara's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.