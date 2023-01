BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Police say 48-year-old Camille Krumwiede was last seen in the 500 block of Genesee Street in the City of Buffalo.

Krumwiede is described as 5'3" and 130 pounds with light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.