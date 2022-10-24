BPD responded to McKinley High School after 'unauthorized individuals' gained access to the building

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police responded to McKinley High School after "unauthorized individuals" gained access to the building on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Buffalo Public School District said after a reported altercation the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Then, the district learned that "unauthorized individuals" gained access to the school and was advised by police to place the school under shelter-in-place until they could be removed.

Police said BPD School Resource Officers responded to the incident and brought it to a resolution.

"The District takes all incidents of misconduct very seriously and will follow the Code of Conduct with disciplinary measures to the extent necessary. All BPS staff implemented appropriate protocols," a release says.