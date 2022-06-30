BPD: one man shot in his car in Buffalo's Fruit Belt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that happened in the city's Fruit Belt neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. at Genesee and Herman Streets.

The department says they found a 20-year-old man had been shot while sitting in his car near the intersection there.

He was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated and police say he was listed in stable condition.

The department is urging anyone with information to contact their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.