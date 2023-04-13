BPD officer playing football with South Buffalo kids captured by local photographer

SOUTH BUFFALO, NY — Dorein Green captured a BPD officer playing football with kids on Easter Weekend while in South Buffalo.

"I just thought it was interesting i never saw anything like that personally," said 23-year-old Green.

Green was driving around dropping off medicine for his girlfriend when he saw kids gather around the officer and start a game of football on Folger Street.

"They were just genuinely excited that he was interacting with them," Green laughed as he recalled the childhood joy he captured.

Green posted the interaction on Facebook and the officer's friends found it instantly.

"They were all saying he was such a good guy, knew him from high school and knew him from this and of course it was him," said Green.

The Buffalo Police Officer, Steven Skutnik says it was just how he wanted to celebrate the holiday with the kids of the neighborhood.

"It means everything I know how much it means to the community we are there to protect and serve, also engage with them and bridge those gaps," said Officer Skutnik.

For Green the images he captured is his way of showing the kindness that can come from the most unexpected moments.

"To just demonstrate to children that these are the people are we supposed to look to for help and i think that's what he demonstrated," said Green.

