BPD: man in critical condition after shooting on Academy Road

Posted at 8:09 PM, Aug 16, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say a man is in critical condition two days after a shooting in the city's Schiller Park neighborhood.

Investigators say the shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. Sunday on Academy Road when a 26-year-old man was shot while he was sitting on his porch.

He was rushed to Erie County Medical Center, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Police believe the victim was targeted and are asking anyone with information to call the Buffalo Police tip line at (716) 847-2255.

